Win a ZTE Grand X View 4 tablet (two up for grabs!)

When we have a contest we typically giveaway smartphones. However, this time around we are so excited as we have two Grand X View 4 tablets up for grabs, courtesy of ZTE Canada!
The Android-powered Grand X View 4 tablet features an 8-inch HD+ 1200 x 800-pixel display, Qualcomm’s 215 quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of expandable storage, and a 4,630mAh battery. In addition, there are front-facing stereo speakers, and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera, with a 5-megapixel shooter on the back.
If you’re interested in winning this tablet, all you have to do is tell us how this tablet would improve your day, from productivity to entertainment or mobility. Submit your response below or on social media and remember to tag @ZTE_Canada.
This contest closes on November 15th, 2020.
Check out the Grand X View 4 tablet here at ZTE Canada.