Why is Trevor Lawrence allowed on Clemson sideline vs. Notre Dame with COVID-19?

Saturday’s top-five matchup between No. 1 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame will be without the biggest star in college football.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence — who received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19 on Oct. 29 after testing the day before — will miss his second straight game this season. The likely No. 1 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft also missed the Tigers’ game vs. Boston College, a 34-28 win over the Eagles that needed a 15-point halftime comeback. Following the victory, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney announced Lawrence would also miss the Notre Dame game.

“Trevor will not be able to play. I want to go ahead and get that out there,” Swinney said in the postgame news conference.

Still, the Tigers coach on Tuesday said his quarterback would be on the sidelines for the game, even if he couldn’t play. That’s because Lawrence will have cleared the ACC’s 10-day isolation protocol following his positive test. Swinney on Tuesday suggested that point will have occurred on Thursday.

“He’s doing great. He’s in the meetings (via Zoom) and all that stuff. He’s just anxious to get out,” Swinney said (via ESPN). “There’s no way to get through that in time to play.”

That raises the question of why Lawrence is healthy enough to stay on the sidelines, but not to play. That’s due to the fact he will not have cleared an ACC three-part testing protocol that evaluates symptoms of myocarditis and other cardiovascular issues. That would add an additional two or three days to Lawrence’s timeline to return, plus another couple of “reacclimization” days from Clemson to ensure a player is healthy enough to return.

Simply put, Lawrence can’t clear the testing protocol and get reacclimatized in time for the Notre Dame game. That does set up a return for Lawrence, however, in time for the Florida State game on Nov. 21.

With Lawrence out, true freshman D.J. Uiagalelei will get his second start of his career.The former five-star recruit looked the part of future star against Boston College, completing30 of 41 passes for 342 yards and two touchdowns. He added 25 rushing yards and another score in the comeback win.

Will that be enough against a Notre Dame defense that ranks eighth nationally in total defense (267.2 yards per game) and fourth in scoring defense (10.3 points per game)? And, if it isn’t, will the College Football Playoff punish the Tigers for the loss without its star quarterback?

All questions that remain to be answered on Saturday.