What channel is Florida vs. Georgia on today? Time, TV schedule for 2020 SEC rivalry game

Outside of the Iron Bowl, there may not be a bigger rivalry in the SEC than the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” pitting Georgia and Florida against one another. Like it has in each of the last five seasons, the winner will likely go on to represent the East division in the SEC Championship Game.

The No. 8 Gators (3-1) bring one of the most formidable offenses in the nation to TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, led by quarterback Kyle Trask, tight end Kyle Pitts and receiver Kadarious Toney. Despite having played fewer games than almost every team in the SEC, Trask is tied for the conference lead in touchdowns with 18, 13 by way of Pitts and Toney. While Florida’s offense has had no problem recording jaw-dropping numbers, its defense had struggled as one of the conference’s worst, until this past weekend when the Gators held Missouri to just 248 total yards.

Florida coach Dan Mullen has been rather polarizing in recent weeks, beginning with comments to “pack the Swamp” for Florida’s game against LSU despite COVID-19 restrictions, and then against Missouri held his entire postgame press conference dressed as Darth Vader after helping to instigate an on-field brawl at halftime of the game.

No. 5 Georgia (4-1) has only lost to Alabama this year thanks largely to its defense, but recent injuries bring into question whether or not the Bulldogs will be able to slow down Florida’s prolific offense. Starting defensive lineman Jordan Davis was injured in Georgia’s 14-3 victory over Kentucky last week, and All-American safety Richard LeCounte was injured in a motorcycle accident later that night. A banged-up defense will put the pressure squarely on quarterback Stetson Bennett to win a shootout, something that the former walk-on has proved incapable of doing to this point of the season.

The Bulldogs have won the last three meetings of this rivalry, but dating back to 2006 the series is perfectly split with seven wins a piece for each team.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Florida vs. Georgia on Saturday, including kickoff time, TV channels and more.

What channel is Florida vs. Georgia on today?

TV channel (national): CBS

CBS Live stream: fuboTV

Florida vs. Georgia will be broadcast live on CBS starting at 3:30 p.m. ET. The usual “SEC on CBS” crew of Gary Danielson and Brad Nessler will be on the call. Jamie Erdah will be the sideline reporter with Gene Steratore serving as the rules analyst.

Florida vs. Georgia start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7

Saturday, Nov. 7 Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET

​The matchup between the Bulldogs and Gators is in the typical window for the “SEC on CBS Game of the Week”, which almost always airs at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Florida football schedule 2020

Week Date Game 1 Sept. 26 Florida 51, Ole Miss 35 2 Oct. 3 Florida 38, South Carolina 24 3 Oct. 10 Texas A,amp;M 41, Florida 38 4 Oct. 31 Florida 41, Missouri 17 5 Nov. 7 at Georgia 6 Nov. 14 vs. Arkansas 7 Nov. 21 at Vanderbilt 8 Nov. 28 vs. Kentucky 9 Dec. 5 at Tennessee 10 Dec. 12 vs. LSU

Georgia football schedule 2020