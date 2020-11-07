Wallabies vs All Blacks game 4 kick off time, results, news

Just hours before the All Blacks take on the Wallabies in Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium, the visitors suffered a setback.

Bledisloe IV will see All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu watching on from the sidelines, after he was withdrawn due to illness.

Chiefs young gun Tupou Vaa’i moves to the bench in his place, making his third appearance for the All Blacks.

“Patrick Tuipulotu is ill and has been withdrawn from today’s Brisbane Test against the Wallabies,” the All Blacks said in a statement.

“He has been replaced on the bench in the 19 jersey by Tupou Vaa’i.”

All Blacks back Damian McKenzie is now the most experienced of the reserves on the team ahead of their clash on Saturday night.