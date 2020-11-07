Wallabies defeat All Blacks, Bledisloe Cup, red cards, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Lachlan Swinton, referee Nic Berry

The Wallabies won a thrilling epic against the All Blacks 24-22 in Brisbane, but two red cards in the first half marred the contest.

The Wallabies were ahead 8-5 when debutant winger Tom Wright copped a brutal hit from All Blacks prop Ofa Tu’ungafasi right on the chin.

After the TMO dissected the play, the Kiwi was shown a red card by referee Nic Berry.

“It is direct contact to the chin of the ball carrier and I don’t see there is significant drop of the body height of the ball carrier for there to be any mitigation,” Berry explained to All Blacks captain Sam Cane.

“It is a red card.”

All Blacks cop red card for high tackle

With a man down the Wallabies failed to make the most of the advantage, and then they too were on the receiving end of a red card.

Another Wallabies youngster making his debut, Lachlan Swinton, was sent off just five minutes before half-time for an eerily similar tackle on All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock.

The red cards highlighted the intensity of the match, which also saw emotions boil over in a push-and-shove between 100th Test milestone man James Slipper and Cane.

Swinton shown red card on debut

But the send-offs sparked a debate about the use of red cards for seemingly accidental high tackles.

“It was a tough one for the referees, but they’ve got no choice,” Wallabies legend Tim Horan said on Fox Sports.

“The laws are there. I wish there was a way you could actually give a yellow card and then put the player on report and then they can come back on the field or you can actually replace them after 10 minutes.

“However only having 14 men at the moment that is the laws.”

Emotions boil over between Wallabies and All Blacks

Another Wallabies legend went one step further though, and called on rugby lawmakers to revise what constitutes a red card.

“There’s got to be a better way. For me it should be a yellow card, put them on report and get on with the game,” Kearns said at half-time on Fox Sports.

“It’s ruining the game, ruining the spectacle.”

On social media, media and former players also debated the red cards in the game.

“One way to ruin a good game. Wow. Should be 15 v 15 but guess one positive is there will be a s–t-load of space out there,” former Wallaby Quade Cooper tweeted.

“Just put them on report.”

Former All Black Justin Marshall was scathing of the red card to Tu’ungafasi arguing that players are sometimes simply unable to pull out of potentially dangerous tackles quick enough when their opponent moves suddenly.

“I can’t agree with that. Having played the game and understanding the contact areas and how there is that tiny microsecond intent and contact,” he said on Sky.

“The intent was never to hit him there from what I saw. I certainly feel the player carrying the ball, Tom Wright, didn’t help the situation.”

“It’s ridiculous, frankly,” Newstalk ZB commentator Elliott Smith said of the decision.

Prior to the Saturday night clash, the only All Blacks to ever be sent off were Cyril Brownlie, Colin Meads, Sonny Bill Williams and Scott Barrett.

Speaking after the victory at Suncorp Stadium, Wright said he was not injured from the hit by Tu’ungafasi.

“It’s not too bad. It’s part of football,” he said.

“We shook hands at the end. It’s just how the game goes. It’s nothing new.”

Cane said the red cards did have an impact on the All Blacks’ structure in what Wallabies skipper Michael Hooper described as a “wild game”.

“It was one heck of a game,” Cane said after the loss.

“It’s a bit more different game than what we’re used to with all of those cards.

“I thought were pretty clinical at times and they deserved to win tonight.”

“It felt like a bit of a dog fight out there,” Beauden Barrett added.

“We probably weren’t as composed as we have been and should have been, so it’s disappointing.

“They were certainly up for it – really passionate tonight.”