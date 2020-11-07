Volkswagen truck unit Traton, U.S. Navistar sign merger deal By

© . First day of trading of German carmaker Volkswagen’s truck unit Traton in Frankfurt
() – Volkswagen AG’s (DE:) truck unit Traton SE (DE:) has signed a merger agreement with U.S. truck maker Navistar International Corp (N:), the company said in a statement on Saturday.
Under deal, Traton will acquire all common shares in Navistar that it does not already own at $44.50 per share, the statement said. Traton already holds about 16.7% stake in Navistar.
Traton last month sweetened its takeover bid for Navistar from $43 per share to $44.50 per share.
