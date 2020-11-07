Virginia Tech loses after trying to ice kicker

The Virginia Tech Hokies lost a game in as painful fashion as possible on Saturday after a well-intentioned attempt to ice the kicker backfired.

The Hokies were tied with Liberty 35-35 with eight seconds remaining. With little time left and Liberty facing a 4th-and-6, the Flames elected to try a 59-yard field goal in a long-shot bid to win in regulation.

That bid seemed to backfire spectacularly when Virginia Tech blocked the kick and returned it for what appeared to be a game-winning touchdown. There was just one problem: Hokies coach Justin Fuente had called timeout in a bid to ice the kicker.