[VIDEO] CNN’s Van Jones in Tears Over Biden Win

CNN’s Van Jones was brought to tears Saturday morning following the breaking news that Joe Biden had defeated Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

The election was called by AP, Fox News, ABC, CNN, CBS News, MSNBC and more, after a newly reported group of votes from Pennsylvania secured Biden the win.

“It’s easier to be a dad this morning. It’s easier to tell your kids, ‘Character matters, being a good person matters,’” said Jones, struggling to get his words out. “And it’s easier for a whole lot of people. If you’re Muslim in this country, you don’t have to worry that the president doesn’t want you here. If you’re an immigrant, you don’t have to worry if the president is happy your baby has been snatched away.

“This is vindication for a lot of people who really have suffered,” Jones continued. “‘I can’t breathe.’ That was not just George Floyd. There were a lot of people who felt like they couldn’t breathe.”

The host added, “This is a big deal for us to get some peace and have a reset. Being a good man matters. I want my son to look at this. It is a good day for this country. I am sorry for the people who lost, but for most, this is a good day.”

