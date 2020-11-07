US Election 2020 results: Obama, Clinton, LeBron James react to Joe Biden victory

Barack Obama tweeted a statement encouraging every American to give Biden a chance and that he will face a series of extraordinary challenges.

Michelle Obama posted a series of tweets, saying victory would “restore some dignity, competence and heart at the White House”.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau emphasised the close alliance between Canada and the US in his remarks.

“Congratulations Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” Trudeau wrote on Twitter.

“Our two countries are close friends, partners and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both.”

Hillary Clinton, who lost to Donald Trump in the 2016 US Election, posted an illustration of Biden and Vice President-elect Kamal Harris, calling the result a “repudiation of Trump”.

Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, was quick to congratulae Biden on a spectacular victory.

While basketball star LeBron James, an American sports icon and influential voice, posted a picture of Biden slam dunking over Trump, before adding in a later post: “CHARACTER MATTERS”.

Jill Biden, who is set to become First Lady, had a simple message:” He will be a President for all of our families.”

Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull tweeted the result was “a relief”.

In Europe, the reactions were led by Irish politicians.

“I want to congratulate the new President Elect of the USA [Joe Biden],” Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin tweeted after the result emerged.

Martin also referenced Biden’s Irish-American heritage, adding: “Joe Biden has been a true friend of this nation throughout his life and I look forward to working with him in the years ahead. I also look forward to welcoming him back home when the circumstances allow!”

Ireland’s health minister Simon Coveney said the country’s government looked “forward to working with a [Biden/Harris] presidency to sustain & strengthen Irish American relations, and so much more.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson celebrated an “historic achievement”.

In France Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo also reacted on Twitter, declaring “Welcome back America!”

“While we are about to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the Paris Agreement, this victory symbolises our need to act together more than ever, in view of climate emergency,” she wrote.