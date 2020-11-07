UK PM Johnson congratulates Joe Biden on U.S. election win By

By Matilda Coleman
LONDON () – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Joe Biden on winning the U.S. presidential election on Saturday, saying he looked forward to working closely on their shared priorities.

“Congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States and to Kamala Harris on her historic achievement,” Johnson said in a statement.

“The U.S. is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security.”

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab also sent his congratulations, adding that while some processes were still playing out, it was clear that Biden had won.

“It was a close contest and @realDonaldTrump fought hard,” he wrote on Twitter. “Looking forward to working with the new administration – the UK-US friendship has always been a force for good in the world.”

