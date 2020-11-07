UK PM Johnson congratulates Joe Biden on U.S. election win By

© . British PM Johnson visits East Midlands
LONDON () – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Joe Biden on winning the U.S. presidential election on Saturday, saying he looked forward to working closely on their shared priorities.
“Congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States and to Kamala Harris on her historic achievement,” Johnson said in a statement.
“The U.S. is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security.”
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab also sent his congratulations, adding that while some processes were still playing out, it was clear that Biden had won.
“It was a close contest and @realDonaldTrump fought hard,” he wrote on Twitter. “Looking forward to working with the new administration – the UK-US friendship has always been a force for good in the world.”
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.