UFC news, Ramiz Brahimaj’s early nearly falls off

UFC debutant Ramiz Brahimaj had a rude awakening in his first-ever fight with the MMA promotion after nearly losing an ear against Max Griffin.

Griffin threw a brutal elbow which caught Brahimaj in the third round of their welterweight bout, with the strike leaving the debutant’s ear dangling from the side of his head.

UFC debutant Ramiz Brahimaj’s early is badly torn. (Twitter) (Getty)

The fight was quickly awarded to Griffin by way of TKO after the referee stepped in, in one of the most gruesome finishes to a fight in recent memory.

It was a welcome victory for Griffin who turns around his form after losing his two previous fights.