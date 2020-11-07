Tweets About SNL Preparing For Tonight’s Post-Election Show

*Rewrites tonight’s entire episode of SNL.*

The presidential race has just been called for Joe Biden — however, even before the election was called, I was definitely curious to know what political skits Saturday Night Live would have after such an eventual election week.

Now, with the results coming in this Saturday morning, people are quite curious about what SNL might be up to ~this very moment~ in order to prepare for tonight’s show — which features Dave Chappelle as the host and the Foo Fighters as the musical guest — with just HOURS left to make any last-minute adjustments.

Because there will be A LOT to talk about.

So here are some of the funniest tweets about SNL preparing for tonight’s show — because I can only image the utter chaos it might be right now in the writers’ room.

11.

no but actually how is snl gonna handle this happening like 12 hours before airtime i would kill to be in the writers room right now

No matter what happens, the anticipation for tonight’s episode, especially with an iconic comedian like Dave Chappelle — who hosted SNL four years ago for 2016’s post-election show — is certainly real:

Dear SNL writers, delete all your scripts. All of it. You have Dave Chappelle as your host for tonight. Just give him the mic. Unrehearsed content. That’s all.

