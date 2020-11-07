TV Schedule: What to Watch the Week of November 8, 2020

RELATED STORIES

This week, you’ll find 35 premieres (including new seasons of the #OneChicago trinity, both NCIS offshoots, Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19), 10 finales (including Our Cartoon President, Soulmates and The Circus) and multiple specials (including the CMA Awards).

SUNDAY, NOV. 8

7:30 pm The Circus Season 5 finale (Showtime; special time)

8:30 pm NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 premiere (CBS)

8:30 pm Our Cartoon President Season 3 finale (Showtime)

9 pm Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult docuseries finale (Starz)

9:30 pm NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 premiere (CBS)

10 pm By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem docuseries premiere (Epix)

10 pm Cobra Season 1 finale (PBS)

11 pm Moonbase 8 series premiere (Showtime)

MONDAY, NOV. 9

3 am The Mighty Ones series premiere (Hulu & Peacock; all episodes)

8 pm Miss USA (FYI)

10 pm Christmas Cookie Challenge Season 4 premiere (Food Network)

10 pm Industry series premiere (HBO)

10 pm Soulmates Season 1 finale (AMC)

TUESDAY, NOV. 10

3 am Dash & Lily series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am A Teacher limited series premiere (FX on Hulu; first three episodes)

9 pm The Cost of Winning docuseries premiere (HBO; two episodes)

10 pm Country Strong 2020: Countdown to the CMA Awards special (ABC)

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11

3 am Eater’s Guide to the World series premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am The Liberator series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Trial 4 docuseries premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm CMA Awards (ABC)

8 pm Chicago Med Season 6 premiere (NBC)

9 pm Chicago Fire Season 9 premiere (NBC)

9 pm The Cost of Winning docuseries finale (HBO; two episodes)

9 pm S.W.A.T. Season 4 premiere (CBS; two hours; special time)

10 pm Chicago P.D. Season 8 premiere (NBC)

10 pm The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City series premiere (Bravo)

THURSDAY, NOV. 12

3 am Bruh Season 1 finale (BET+)

8 pm Station 19 Season 4 premiere (ABC)

9 pm Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 premiere (ABC; two episodes)

9 pm Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 22 premiere (NBC)

9 pm Transhood documentary premiere (HBO)

9:30 pm The Unicorn Season 2 premiere (CBS)

10 pm Chrisley Knows Best Season 8B premiere (USA Network)

10 pm The Paley Center Presents Law & Order: Before They Were Stars special (NBC)

10:30 pm Miz & Mrs. Season 2B premiere (USA Network)

FRIDAY, NOV. 13

3 am Alex Rider (UK) Stateside premiere (IMDb TV; all episodes)

3 am Becoming You docuseries premiere (Apple TV+; all episodes)

3 am Doug Unplugs series premiere (Apple TV+; all episodes)

3 am Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds documentary premiere (Apple TV+)

3 am I Am Greta documentary premiere (Hulu)

3 am Inside Pixar docuseries premiere (Disney+)

3 am James May: Oh Cook series premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

3 am Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey film premiere (Netflix)

3 am Long Way Up Season 1 finale (Apple TV+)

3 am Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Season 1 finale (Disney+)

7 pm The Astronauts series premiere (Nickelodeon; two episodes)

8 pm The Blacklist Season 8 premiere (NBC)

SATURDAY, NOV. 14

10 pm Eli Roth’s History of Horror Season 2 finale (AMC)

