TV Ratings Friday, Nov. 6: ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Season 12 Finale

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s American Ninja Warrior Season 12 finale — which was bumped from Wednesday by coverage of the glorious presidential election — delivered 2.8 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating on Friday night, holding steady in the demo from its previous airing.

Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (2.2 mil/0.6) dipped a tenth from last week but still led the night in the demo, as arch rival Shark Tank (2.2 mil/0.3) took a plunge with ABC’s election news-related, scattershot scheduling.

Elsewhere, CBS’s Greatest #AtHome Videos (3.1 mil/0.4) was steady and delivered Friday’s largest audience…. The CW’s World’s Funniest Animals (624K/0.1) was also steady.

