Trump campaign files lawsuit over rejected vote claims in Arizona By

WASHINGTON () – Republican President Donald Trump’s campaign said Saturday it had filed suit in Arizona, alleging the Southwestern state’s most populous county incorrectly rejected votes cast by some voters in the U.S. presidential race on Election Day.

The lawsuit, filed in Superior Court in Maricopa County, said poll workers told some voters to press a button after a machine had detected an “overvote.” The campaign contended that decision disregarded voters’ choices in those races, saying new voting machines were used on Tuesday. The lawsuit suggested those votes could prove “determinative” in the state’s outcome.

The Maricopa County Elections Department and a spokesman for the projected winner, Democrat Joe Biden, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

