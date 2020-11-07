Toys R Us Canada to begin selling PS5s online at 9am ET on launch day

Toys R Us Canada has confirmed that it will start selling the PlayStation 5 on its website at 9am ET on November 12th, the day the next-gen console launches in Canada.
The console will only be sold online, in accordance with Sony’s requirement that all PS5s be sold online (outside of existing in-store pre-orders) to promote physical distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Given that these consoles sell out incredibly quickly, you’ll want to have a Toys R Us account ready to go ahead of 9am ET. It will also be a good to ensure your payment and shipping details are up to date.
The standard PS5 will cost $629 CAD, while its disc-less, Digital Edition counterpart will be priced at $499. For more on the PS5, check out our preview on the console and review of launch title Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
Source: Toys R Us Canada