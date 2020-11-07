Tamara Mowry’s Husband Goes NUTS After Trump Loss; Claims Election Fraud!

Bradley Lamb
Talk show host Tamra Mowry’s husband is making news, and not in a good way. Her husband Adam Housley is a former Fox News “reporter” who often aligns himself with far-right ideologies.

And Adam has been suspected of supporting Donald Trump and other racist republican politicians.

TAMERA GUSHES OVER HER TRUMP SUPPORTING HUSBAND

Well on Tuesday, after it was starting to become clear that Trump was losing the presidency, learned that Adam began spreading unconfirmed claims of “voter fraud” on social media. The claims, which began coming out as soon as Trump’s vote totals in the two states slipped – appeared to be made in hopes of getting votes in Arizona and Pennsylvania invalidated.

