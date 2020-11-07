Sydney man critical after car repair accident

A man has suffered critical injuries after his car fell on him while he was working on it in Sydney’s inner west .

The man in his 30s suffered head and neck injuries when the jack holding up his car failed in Summer Hill this afternoon.

“Paramedics arrived to quite a chaotic scene with a 30 year old male trapped under a car he was believed to be working on,” NSW Ambulance Inspector Brad Goodwin said.

A man was crushed underneath his car in Summer Hill in Sydney’s inner-west. (Nine)

“Emergency services did an exceptional job in releasing and stabilising the man who had suffered from some pretty serious injuries.”

Four ambulance crews, an ambulance helicopter and police officers from Burwood Local Area Command attended the scene of the accident.

The man suffered critical injuries in the accident. (Nine)