Suspect Charged With Murder In Fatal Shooting Of King Von (Update)

Roommates, authorities have charged 22-year-old Timothy Leeks with murder in the fatal shooting of King Von.

According to AJC news, Timothy is currently in police custody at Grady Hospital, as also sustained injuries during the shooting. Investigators reportedly said they have secured warrants for his arrest.

“Mr. Leeks is in police custody at Grady Hospital where he is undergoing treatment for a gunshot wound,” Atlanta Police spokeswoman Maria Jean Rooker said. “The homicide of Bennett is closed with this arrest.”

Initially, authorities reported that three people, including Von, were killed in the shooting, which has since been clarified. Investigators now say two people were killed, and a third person, presumably Timothy, is in critical condition.

This is not Timothy’s first run in with the law, however. He was arrested back in August in Savannah, Georgia in connection to a narcotics investigation by the Savannah Police Department.

Timothy was arrested along with four of other men, and was charged with attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substance Act, theft by receiving stolen property, and obstruction.

As we previously reported, King Von was fatally shot amid a shootout involving another group of men, which the Atlanta Police Department responded to.

Police officers also began shooting during the altercation, and while it was initially believed that Von was shot by an officer, the police department confirmed with us that Von was shot by another young man in the shootout.

