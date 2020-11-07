Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [November 2-8]

Every week, goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

Below Deck (Season 8)

Captain Lee returns to the Caribbean with a mostly-new crew, until an injury sends him to the hospital.

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: November 3rd, 2020 (first episode, new episodes weekly)

Genre: Reality

Runtime: TBA (first episode 54 minutes)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Crave

The Bernie Mac Show (Full series)

All five seasons of late actor-comedian Bernie Mac’s (Ocean’s Eleven) sitcom are now streaming on Crave. Created by Larry Wilmore (The Daily Show) the series follows a fictionalized version of Mac who raises his sister’s three kids along with his wife.

Original TV broadcast run: November 2001 to April 2006

Crave release date: November 3rd, 2020 (first episode, new episodes weekly)

Genre: Sitcom

Runtime: 104 episodes (about 30 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream The Bernie Mac Show here.

Emma

Based on Jane Austen’s 1815 novel of the same name, Emma follows an upper-class young woman as she meddles in the love lives of her friends.

Emma was directed by Autumn De Wilde (feature film directorial debut) and stars Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch), Johnny Flynn (Lovesick), Mia Goth (Suspiria) and Bill Nighy (Love Actually).

Original theatrical release date: February 21st, 2020

Crave release date: November 6th, 2020

Genre: Period comedy-drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 4 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 87 percent (based on 235 reviews)

Stream Emma here.

Moonbase 8

A group of mediocre astronauts take a shot at going to the moon.

Moonbase 8 stars John C. Reilly (Step Brothers), Tim Heidecker (Tim and Eric Awesome Show) and Fred Armisen (Portlandia).

Crave/Showtime release date: November 8th, 2020

Genre: Period comedy-drama

Runtime: Six episodes (individual length TBA)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 64 percent (based on 11 reviews)

Stream Moonbase 8 here.

Netflix

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? [Netflix Original]

This docuseries investigates the death of Maria Marta, a woman who was found in a bathtub with a puddle of blood nearby. According to her husband, Maria had an accident, but an autopsy suggests something far different.

Netflix Canada release date: November 8th, 2020

Genre: Crime docuseries (Spanish with English subtitles)

Runtime: Four episodes (55 to 60 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta here?

Country Ever After [Netflix Original]

This reality series focuses on the lives of country artist Coffey Anderson and his wife Criscilla.

Netflix Canada release date: November 6th, 2020

Genre: Reality

Runtime: 12 episodes (23 to 24 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Country Ever After here.

Operation Christmas Drop [Netflix Original]

A political aide looking to shut down a tropical Air Ford base ends up falling for one of its pilots.

Operation Christmas Drop was directed by Canadian director Martin Wood (Stargate) by Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries) and Vancouver’s Alexander Ludwig (Vikings).

Netflix Canada release date: November 6th, 2020

Genre: Romantic comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 36 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 60 percent (based on five reviews)

Stream Operation Christmas Drop here.

