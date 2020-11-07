Spotify is mulling a new premium plan for podcasts

Spotify seems to be interested in a new premium subscription plan for podcasts, according to a new survey that is reaching some users. The survey was spotted by Andrew Wallenstein, Chief Media Analyst and President at Variety Intelligence Platform, who provided a few screenshots of the survey, shedding some light on Spotify’s plans.

The survey compares a few different subscription options with different features and pricing, directing users to select whichever option interests them most. The least expensive option, at $2.99 a month, offers features such as exclusive interviews and episodes, exclusive extended episodes, and ads. The next tier, at $4.99, would include high quality original content, more exclusives, and no platform inserted ads. The most expensive tier, at $7.99, would bring the added benefit of early access alongside the benefits from lower tiers. A few of the screenshots can be seen in the Twitter thread below:

Sure looks like ⁦@Spotify⁩ is considering launching a premium podcast plan based on the survey I was prompted to fill out when I opened its app this morning… pic.twitter.com/6XjsWC79sn — Andrew Wallenstein (@awallenstein) November 6, 2020

The continuously growing streaming platform has been investing more in its current podcasts offerings, with features like interactive polls and the ability to stream from Google Assistant devices. Exclusive podcasts from public figures such as Michelle Obama also indicate just how invested the platform is, making such plans for a separate premium subscription somewhat warranted. Of course, the presence of these surveys doesn’t necessarily mean Spotify will actually launch such a service, but it does stoke the fires.

According to The Verge, a spokesperson made the following statement regarding the survey:

“At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of surveys in an effort to improve our user experience. Some of those end up paving the path for our broader user experience and others serve only as important learnings. We have no further news to share on future plans at this time.”

Regardless of what the company is planning, the survey leaves a few questions up in the air. Would a premium podcast service would be completely separate from Spotify’s current subscription plan? Would current subscription users incur an entirely separate fee from Spotify or would the plan be available as an add-on? But of course the most important question is whether or not users would be interested in a podcast subscription plan from one of the best streaming services around?