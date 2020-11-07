Sources: FTC is likely to sue Facebook for antitrust violations before the end of November and FTC Chair Joe Simons favors keeping the suit in-house (Leah Nylen/Politico)

Leah Nylen / Politico:
Sources: FTC is likely to sue Facebook for antitrust violations before the end of November and FTC Chair Joe Simons favors keeping the suit in-house — The Federal Trade Commission is likely to sue Facebook for antitrust violations before the end of November, three people familiar with the probe said …
Leah Nylen / Politico: