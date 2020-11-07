So Solid Crew’s DJ Swiss Launches Black Pound Day Initiative to Help Black Community

Instagram

Black Pound Day, which he claims to be ‘a solution-based approach’ to help improve Britain’s economy for black communities, is set to take place on the first Saturday of every month.

So Solid Crew star DJ Swiss is calling on companies to “support the growth of the U.K. black economy” with his new initiative.

The hitmaker founded Black Pound Day – a “solution-based approach” to improve Britain’s economy for black communities, and the movement is flourishing five months after its initial launch in June.

Black Pound Day takes place on the first Saturday of every month and, speaking to British newspaper the Daily Mirror, the music producer reveals he came up with the idea 12 years ago and it resurfaced during the Black Lives Matter movement this year.

“I felt the protests were justified but to what ends? What are we going to get out of this?” he shares. “I’ve always been part of the protest community but in this instance, we needed something productive to come out of this. I thought it was the perfect time to redirect the energy and have a positive outcome.”

Since its launch, Black Pound Day has generated much support and, despite facing critics, Swiss is determined to educate them on the struggles marginalised communities face.

“I’ve experienced a bit of pushback with people asking, ‘What about white pound day?’,” he says. “But what they don’t realise is that every day is white pound day. The majority of our economy is white.

“We deserve this day, something that should have been done a very long time ago,” insists the star. “I want people to understand they are helping to rebalance some of the socio-economic inequalities that black people have faced since they came to this country back in the Windrush era.

“It’s helping to address issues. Statistics show these disparities mostly affect the black community. We need an equal and better society for everyone.”