Shreveport Rapper Shot At 100 TIMES On Instagram: Unharmed!! (Video)

A popular rapper from Shreveport Louisiana is lucky to be alive this morning. learned that the rapper escaped after his enemies shot 100 BULLETS at him. Amazingly all 100 bullets missed their target.

The rapper who was the target of an apparent assassination was 17 year old Malachi “LiBand” Taylor.

LiBand is known for making having very aggressive lyrics in his music. And he’s also known for being heavy in the streets.

You really have to see the video to believe it – you can hear the automatic rifle shooting at him.

spoke with people close to Libanb, who told us that the rapper was in Dallas, Texas at a local club when they got into an argument with a group of men. Eventually Liband and his friend left the club, but the beef followed them into the parking lot.

Before long 100 shots rang out and Liband and his homie were forced to run for their lives. The entire incident was captured on video.

Here’s Liband: