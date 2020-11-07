Shah Rukh Khan truly is the perfect father

Apart from being one of the biggest stars in the country, Shah Rukh Khan is also the perfect father. Even though he leads a lifestyle where he can only sleep for a mere four hours, he makes sure to spend time with his family.

During an interview with David Letterman, SRK gave another glimpse of his love for his family. The actor said that he loves doing as much as possible for his kids. He also said that since he is learning Italian food, he puts that to use if they ever feel hungry. He said, “I spend a lot of time with them. They always want food at 2 or 3 in the morning. So I am learning Italian food. So whenever that nine number of the kitchen goes, I say ‘Yeah! What do you want? You want some pasta?”

Pretty adorable isn’t it?