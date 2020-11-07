Shah Rukh Khan returns from the UAE with his family

From the last two months, Shah Rukh Khan was in the UAE along with his family to support his team Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing IPL tournament. Their run came to an end when they failed to qualify for the playoffs after Sunrisers Hyderabad grabbed the last spot. The actor was snapped earlier today at the airport with his wife Gauri Khan and children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. SRK was also accompanied by his close friends Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra.

The entire family was clicked making their way outside the airport as they head to their cars. Take a look at the pictures below.