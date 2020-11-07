Sam Smith Takes Inspirations From Halsey, Robyn and Ben Platt for New Album

WENN

The ‘Stay with Me’ hitmaker cites Halsey, Robyn, and Ben Platt as biggest LGBTQ+ influences when the singer was working on new studio album ‘Love Goes’.

The star is hosting a takeover of Spotify’s popular playlist “Out Now: Unlike Any Other“, which celebrates tracks loved by LGBTQ+ fans globally and will give them the chance to listen to some of the top tracks by queer artists that have inspired Sam’s latest hit album, “Love Goes”.

Speaking about their biggest inspirations, Sam, who came out as gender non-binary last year (19), reveals Halsey among their biggest muses, admitting the song 929 “really just made me want to push myself as well and be as honest and authentic as I could be.”

“I was blown away by her honesty and just how confessional and beautiful the song was,” Sam explains, before also heaping praise on Robyn’s hit “Be Mine”.

“She’s my favourite artist in the world, honestly,” gushes the hitmaker. “I will forever be trying to write songs as good as Robyn’s songs. There is an upliftingness to Be Mine, which is part of the whole dance and cry genre.”

And of Ben Platt’s “Ease My Mind”, Sam adds, “I got to see Ben Platt sing this song in a tiny little bar, and hearing his voice live and in person like that was unbelievable and I love how authentic he has remained through his album.”

You can tune into Sam’s “Out Now: Unlike Any Other” playlist on Spotify now.

“Love Goes” was released in late October. It’s Sam Smith’s third studio album, following 2017’s “The Thrill of It All”.

“The last two years have been the most experimental time of my life, personally but also musically,” the singer explained. “Every time I went to the studio I promised myself I would shoot for the stars and have no limitations. The result has been so magical and so therapeutic and FUN.”