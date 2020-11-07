Report: Robbie Ray, Blue Jays agree to one-year, $8M deal

The Blue Jays acquired Ray at the 2020 trade deadline from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for left-hander Travis Bergen.

In 12 games last season, Ray went 2-5 with a 6.62 ERA, 1.897 WHIP and 68 strikeouts in 51.2 innings pitched. In four starts for Toronto, the left-hander went 1-1 with a 4.79 ERA, 1.742 WHIP and 25 strikeouts.

With Ray on board for the 2021 campaign, the Blue Jays rotation could look something like Hyun Jin Ryu, Nate Pearson, Tanner Roark, Trent Thornton and Ray.