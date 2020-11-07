Report: Indians intend to trade Lindor by Opening Day

Lindor will likely generate healthy interest from other teams. The 26-year-old has hit at least 30 home runs in his last three full seasons. This year, he did struggle a bit, hitting only .258 with just eight homers over the 60-game season. Many assumed Lindor would be traded when Cleveland dealt pitcher Mike Clevinger to the Padres in exchange for several players, including shortstop Gabriel Arias.

It is expected that Lindor will earn around $21 million in salary arbitration next season, and then he can become a free agent. Lindor will likely end up with a massive long-term contract from a team, so any club that highly covets the shortstop may be extra motivated to trade for him with the hopes of then signing him to a lengthy deal.

Several teams have been linked to Lindor before Cleveland even put the four-time All-Star on the trade block, including the Yankees, Mets, Dodgers and Angels.

Cleveland has made it clear it intends to further reduce its payroll, as it already shrunk from $143 million in 2018 to just under $40 million in 2020. Despite the low payroll, the Indians were once again able to make the playoffs, though they were eliminated by the Yankees in a two-game sweep.