Ravens promote Dez Bryant to active roster

Dez Bryant‘s comeback date appears set. The Baltimore Ravens are promoting the former Pro Bowl wide receiver to their active roster.

While it is not certain Baltimore will have Bryant dress for Sunday’s game against the Colts, the veteran wideout could well see action for the first time since the 2017 regular-season finale. The former Cowboys star caught on with the Ravens last month via practice squad agreement.

It has been a long road back for Bryant, a 2010 first-round pick. The Cowboys let Bryant walk in free agency in 2018, and after he turned down a multiyear Ravens offer, he ended up on a low-level deal in New Orleans. Bryant did not have a chance to play in a game as a Saint, suffering an Achilles tear in practice. That led him to miss the 2019 season as well. But three days after his 32nd birthday, Bryant could be in uniform for his new team.

The all-time leader in Cowboys receiving touchdowns (with 73), Bryant joins a Ravens receiving corps that has not been particularly effective this season. However, Lamar Jackson‘s regression from his MVP form has played a major role in the team’s aerial struggles. Bryant would give Jackson a possession receiver to complement Marquise Brown, who voiced frustration about his lack of involvement in Baltimore’s offense last week. Should Bryant dress Sunday in Indianapolis, it will certainly be interesting to gauge his form after his near-three-year hiatus.