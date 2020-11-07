Ravens elevate Dez Bryant to active roster

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is getting his wish after all.
The Ravens have elevated wide receiver Dez Bryant from the practice squad, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, indicating that he’ll play in Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Jackson has been impressed by Bryant on the practice field and even admitted that the former Dallas Cowboys receiver will be a major contributor to the offense.
Bryant hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2017, but Jackson appears confident that he’ll be able to knock off any rust once he hits the field.
With Baltimore’s passing game struggling, the Ravens are hoping Bryant can help fix some of the team’s issues. They currently rank 31st in passing yards and 17th in passing touchdowns.
The Ravens currently own a 5-2 record, and with a fully healthy Bryant, they have the opportunity to be even better than they already are.
