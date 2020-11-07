Random Celebrity Facts

Did you know the fake name that Awkwafina gives to Starbucks baristas is “Michelle Pfeiffer”?
One of my favorite things to do when I’m bored as heck is to go on YouTube and watch Vogue’s 73 Questions series. I’ve learned so many weird and random facts about my fave celebs, so I wanted to share them with y’all!
1.
Zac Efron’s favorite moment from the High School Musical franchise is when the curtains close on Troy, Gabriella, and the rest of the gang at graduation in the third movie.
2.
If Tracee Ellis Ross could do a romantic scene with anyone, it would be a threesome with Rihanna and James Dean.
3.
The weirdest thing Daniel Radcliffe ever had to do to prepare for a role was wax his butt.
4.
Michael B. Jordan’s favorite female actor is Meryl Streep, and his favorite performance of hers is Death Becomes Her.
5.
The fake name Awkwafina always gives to Starbucks baristas is “Michelle Pfeiffer.”
6.
Emma Stone’s first job was baking dog treats at a dog bakery.
7.
Rihanna previously owned Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s beautiful Beverly Hills home before they moved into it in 2016.
8.
Troye Sivan’s biggest celebrity crush is Shawn Mendes, and his boyfriend’s is Harry Styles.
9.
The summer after Lizzo dropped out of college, she went on a walk in her neighborhood in Colorado and ran away from a coyote while singing Beyoncé’s “Green Light.”
10.
Margot Robbie practices US accents for certain movies by looking up people on YouTube and mimicking them for her characters.
11.
The infamous Rick Owens leather jacket that Dan Levy wore in the pilot episode of Schitt’s Creek was actually his own, having purchased it with his first big paycheck.
12.
Zendaya’s name is based on a word that means “to give thanks.”
13.
Among many things, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz have an art gallery in their house. In order to move a huge Cass sculpture into it, they had to remove an entire side of their house.
14.
If she didn’t choose to be an actor, Reese Witherspoon would be a pediatric cardiologist instead.
15.
And the first song Taylor Swift ever learned how to play on the guitar was the ’90s classic “Kiss Me” by Sixpence None the Richer.
