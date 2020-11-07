Putin discusses Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in phone call with Macron, Kremlin says By

© . FILE PHOTO: Russian President Putin takes part in a video conference call with members of the Security Council in Moscow
MOSCOW () – Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, the Kremlin said on Saturday.
The Kremlin said the leaders expressed serious concern over the large-scale clashes between ethnic Armenian and Azeri forces in the region and the involvement of fighters from Syria and Libya in the conflict.
