President-elect Joe Biden promises to ‘unify’ country while delivering victory speech

Joe Biden has pledged to unify the country and make America respected around the world again while delivering his US election victory speech.

The President-elect declared the “people had spoken” by casting a record number of votes in what amounted to a “convincing victory”, as he addressed his supporters in Wilmington, Delaware.

“I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide but unify, who doesn’t see red states or blue states, only sees the United States,” he said.

President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (AP)

“I sought this office to restore the soul of America, to rebuild the backbone of this nation, the middle class and to make America respected around the world again and to unite us here at home,” he said.

“It’s the honour of my lifetime that so many millions of Americans have voted for that vision.

“Now the work of making that vision is real. It is the task of our .”

After a bruising campaign, Mr Biden reached out to voters who supported Donald Trump.

“For all those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand the disappointment tonight, I’ve lost a couple of times myself but now, let’s give each other a chance,” Mr Biden said.

“It’s to put away the harsh rhetoric. Lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again, and to make progress we have to stop treating our opponents as our enemies.

“They are not our enemies, they are Americans.”

From left, Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Harris, President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden react after confetti was released Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (AP)

Mr Biden said his administration would use the forces of decency and science to confront the world’s problems.

He said one his first tasks would be to get the coronavirus pandemic under control.

“Our work begins with getting COVID under control,” he said.

“We cannot repair the economy and restore our vitality or relish life’s most precious moments… until we get it under control.”

President-elect Joe Biden reacts on stage with Jill Biden after speaking. (AP)

Mr Biden told his supporters he would not be where he was without the love and support of his family and wife Jill.

“Jill is gonna make a great first lady and I am so proud of her,” he said.

The President-elect also highlighted the groundbreaking achievement of his running mate, Kamala Harris.

“The first black woman – woman of south Asian descent, of immigrant parents – elected in this country,” he said.

“We are reminded tonight of so many people who fought so hard to make this happen.

“I can define America in one word – possibilities.”

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is onstage in Delaware. ()

Speaking before Mr Biden took the stage, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris thanked voters for “ushering in a new day for America”.

“Joe is a healer, a uniter, a tested steady hand,” Ms Harris said.