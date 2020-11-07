Prabhas clicked at the Mumbai airport

One of the most popular names in the country right now is Prabhas. While the actor always enjoyed massive popularity down south, the Baahubali franchise skyrocketed his position as a star to a whole new level. The actor has few massive projects lined up for him including Adipurush with Saif Ali Khan, an untitled film with Deepika Padukone and Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde. Currently, the actor is occupied with Radhe Shyam and only recently concluded the Georgia schedule of the film. The stars are expected to soon begin shooting the next schedule in Hyderabad.

Today, the actor was snapped at the Mumbai airport in a grey jacket and a pair of joggers. He topped off the look with a cap and some stylish shoes.

Scroll below and take a look.