Novelties and necessities for pet owners

With that in mind, here is a helpful list of suggestions on what to get for the pet owners (and pet lovers) in your life, assisting them on stocking up on necessities for their furry best friends as well as a few treats mixed in as well.

Courtesy of Jinx, Public Goods, Mackenzie-Childs, Max-Bone, and Whistle

Jinx: Jinx is a new superfood brand that caters to the nutritional needs of dogs with recipes that are touted to be healthier. Collections of kibble are built around ingredients such as salmon, avocado, sweet potato, brown rice, and more. Owners fill out a brief survey about their pet’s age, breed, activity levels, and general health. Jinx prescribes one of its proprietary mixes based on results and ships directly to the pet owner’s home. Special for the holidays, the Weekender Wag Bag is packed with travel essentials for your pup, including a four-pound bag of Jinx superfood kibble, pumpkin and apple biscuit treats, a portable water bowl, and a tennis ball. And there’s extra room for your pet’s favorite toys and poop bags. A great way to either spoil your own dog or serve as the perfect gift for new pet parents. SRP: $55, available starting Nov. 9.

Mackenzie-Childs: The heavy-gauge steel underbody on the Courtly Check Enamel Pet Dish is strong enough to withstand the mealtime antics of the hungriest hounds. The hand-painted checkered pattern is fashionable enough for the choosiest canines (and their pet parents), with a subtle jewel-tone palette woven by an artisan’s brush through the glossy, high-contrast checks. SRP: $55.

Max-Bone: Inspired by Scandinavian fashion, Max-Bone pet products are designed to fit all breeds and sizes while enhancing a pet’s comfort and style. It might not get more stylish than this vintage ski sweater, perfect for après-ski situations while sitting with your best friend by the fire (or pretending you’re enjoying some après-ski time but still at home). Made from supersoft acrylic yarn, the sweater is machine washable, sports a hole in the back for connecting to a leash, and is available in four sizes. SRP: $55.

Public Goods: Public Goods, which built its brand of minimally designed household goods available upon access via monthly subscription, recently expanded to pet goods. The collection debuted this fall with an assortment of food and care items for cats and dogs, all made with healthy and sustainable ingredients, from catnip to oatmeal and aloe shampoo for dogs. SRP: $20.25 for the freeze-dried duck nib cat food.

West + Willow: With social distancing still in effect, these personalized paintings are a nice way to surprise your quarantined pet-parent best friends from afar through a custom portrait of their animal. Honestly, it’s not as creepy as it sounds. SRP: Starts at $39.95, and customized portraits take approximately two weeks to deliver.

Whistle: There are a number of devices you can clip around a pet’s collar that will provide near-immediate location information. Whistle is among the most effective in providing GPS location details, using your home Wi-Fi router as a home base, then pinpointing where your dog is—down to the city block—on-demand and via push notifications. The Whistle GO Explore includes support for many more metrics about your pet—including noticing changes in licking or scratching—and a 20-day battery life per charge. The brand has since expanded to offer basic and patterned leashes and collars, the latter optimized for carrying a Whistle device. Leashes are five feet long, and the collars come in three sizes to accommodate small, medium, and large puppers. SRP: $130 (plus monthly subscription) for the Whistle GO Explore; $60 for the five-foot Palm Prints Whistle Leash; $45 for the Palm Prints Twist and Go Collar.

