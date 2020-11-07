Notre Dame vs. Clemson live score, updates, highlights from 2020 ACC showdown

No. 1 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame are facing off in a massive top-five matchup Saturday night that, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has a decidedly ACC flair.

Both teams will be missing key players, but no absence will be bigger than that of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who won’t play after he tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 29. (ACC protocols will allow him to watch the game from Clemson’s sidelines, however).

That sets up an intriguing quarterback battle between Notre Dame’s Ian Book — who has only three career losses as a starter — and star Clemson freshman D.J. Uigalelei, who spurred a 15-point halftime comeback in a narrow win over Boston College. Add to that the Fighting Irish’s history against No. 1 teams in Notre Dame Stadium, and you have the makings of a potential all-time classic.

Notre Dame vs. Clemson score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Clemson 0 — — — — Notre Dame 7 — — — —

Notre Dame vs. Clemson live updates, highlights

First quarter: Notre Dame 7, Clemson 0

(All times ET)

7:43 p.m.: The Tigers waste no time, going with an up-tempo attack early. Running back Travis Etienne runs for 10 yards on the first play, but the Notre Dame defense clamps down from there to force a fourth-and-2 punt at the Tigers 24.

7:42 p.m.: Clemson’s Lyn-J Dixon muffs the ensuing kickoff and is swarmed at the Tigers 15. A holding penalty on Clemson backs the team up to its 6 to start the first offensive drive of the game.

7:36 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN, NOTRE DAME. Two plays is all it takes for Notre Dame to take the lead! Running back Kyren Williams takes it off left tackle for a 65-yard rushing touchdown to make it 7-0 Irish. There’s 14:27 left in the first quarter.

7:34 p.m.: Clemson will kick off to start the game. Here we go.

