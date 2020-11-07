Notre Dame vs. Clemson live score, updates, highlights from 2020 ACC showdown

No. 1 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame are facing off in a massive top-five matchup Saturday night that, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has a decidedly ACC flair.

Both teams will be missing key players, but no absence will be bigger than that of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who won’t play after he tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 29. (ACC protocols will allow him to watch the game from Clemson’s sidelines, however).

That sets up an intriguing quarterback battle between Notre Dame’s Ian Book — who has only three career losses as a starter — and star Clemson freshman D.J. Uigalelei, who spurred a 15-point halftime comeback in a narrow win over Boston College. Add to that the Fighting Irish’s history against No. 1 teams in Notre Dame Stadium, and you have the makings of a potential all-time classic.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Notre Dame vs. Clemson. Follow below for complete updates from college football’s biggest Week 10 game.

Notre Dame vs. Clemson score

 Q1Q2Q3Q4Total
Clemson0
Notre Dame7

Notre Dame vs. Clemson live updates, highlights

First quarter: Notre Dame 7, Clemson 0

(All times ET)

7:43 p.m.: The Tigers waste no time, going with an up-tempo attack early. Running back Travis Etienne runs for 10 yards on the first play, but the Notre Dame defense clamps down from there to force a fourth-and-2 punt at the Tigers 24.

7:42 p.m.: Clemson’s Lyn-J Dixon muffs the ensuing kickoff and is swarmed at the Tigers 15. A holding penalty on Clemson backs the team up to its 6 to start the first offensive drive of the game.

7:36 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN, NOTRE DAME. Two plays is all it takes for Notre Dame to take the lead! Running back Kyren Williams takes it off left tackle for a 65-yard rushing touchdown to make it 7-0 Irish. There’s 14:27 left in the first quarter.

7:34 p.m.: Clemson will kick off to start the game. Here we go.

Notre Dame vs. Clemson start time

  • Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: NBC (national), USA Network
  • Live stream: NBC Sports app, fuboTV

Clemson vs. Notre Dame will be broadcast live on NBC starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. NBC is the exclusive broadcast partner of Notre Dame football, with Mike Tirico and Tony Dungy on the call. Kathryn Tappen will be the sideline reporter.

Notre Dame football schedule 2020

WeekDateGame
2Sept. 12Notre Dame 27, Duke 13
3Sept. 19Notre Dame 52, South Florida 0
6Oct. 10Notre Dame 42, Florida St. 26
7Oct. 17Notre Dame 12, Louisville 7
8Oct. 24Notre Dame 45, Pittsburgh 3
9Oct. 31Notre Dame 31, Georgia Tech 13
10Nov. 7vs. Clemson
11Nov. 14at Boston College
13Nov. 27at North Carolina
14Dec. 5vs. Syracuse
15Dec. 12at Wake Forest

Clemson football schedule 2020

WeekDateGame
2Sept. 12Clemson 37, Wake Forest 13
3Sept. 19Clemson 49, The Citadel 0
5Oct. 3Clemson 41, Virginia 23
6Oct. 10Clemson 42, Miami 17
7Oct. 17Clemson 73, Georgia Tech 7
8Oct. 24Clemson 47, Syracuse 21
9Oct. 31Clemson 34, Boston College 28
10Nov. 7at Notre Dame
12Nov. 21at Florida State
13Nov. 28vs. Pittsburgh
14Dec. 5at Virginia Tech

