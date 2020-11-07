Ninth consecutive day of zero COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Victoria has records zero new coronavirus cases and no further related deaths for the ninth day running.

It comes just hours before Premier Daniel Andrews is expected to announce the further easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Today’s figures bring the rolling 14-day average number of cases down to just 0.4, with two cases in the past fortnight having an unknown source.

Mr Andrews has flagged “significant announcements” will be made today about the futher easing of coronavirus restrictions, with further detail to be revealed about the road ahead for the state through to at the end of November.

Under the current roadmap, from 11.59pm on Sunday, the 25km travel restriction will be dropped in Melbourne and the ‘ring of steel’ separating metro from regional Victoria will also come down.

Gyms and fitness studios will also reopen and patron capacity limits at hospitality venues will be expanded.

No details have been revealed about the number of visitors permitted inside households.

Diners are seen eating outside of restaurant Movida in Melbourne on Friday. Currently, only 10 people are allowed at cafes and restaurants per indoor space but up to 50 outdoors with one person per two square metres. (Getty)

However, mandatory mask use looks set to stay for the being, with Victorian Health Minister yesterday remaining tight-lipped on any planned changes.