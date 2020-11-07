Nigeria hopes blockchain will generate $10B revenue by 2030 By Cointelegraph

According to a Nov. 5 announcement from the NITDA, Director-General Kashifu Inuwa spoke at a stakeholders meeting in the Nigerian capital of Abuja to review the agency’s National Blockchain Adoption Strategy Framework. A draft of the strategy was first released in October and stated that blockchain and decentralized ledger technology (DLT) would “facilitate the development of the Nigerian digital economy.”

The director-general for Nigeria’s National Information Technology Development Agency, or NITDA, has said that the country could potentially expect a revenue stream between $6 billion to 10 billion from blockchain technology in the next ten years.

