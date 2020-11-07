Nicole Kidman Credits Long Friendship With Hugh Grant for Helping Onscreen Chemistry

HBO

The ‘Bombshell’ actress explains how she built chemistry with her onscreen husband for new TV show ‘The Undoing’ despite having never worked together before.

Nicole Kidman‘s long friendship with Hugh Grant helped them play a married couple in their new show “The Undoing” – despite having never worked together before.

In the thrilling HBO miniseries Nicole plays psychologist Grace Fraser whose world falls apart when her husband, Jonathan, played by Hugh, is linked to the death of a parent at their children’s private school.

Despite their lack of screentime together, “The Others” star said they hardly had to act when playing a married couple due to a longtime friendship that led to them behaving like husband and wife.

“We’ve known each other since our early 20s,” Nicole tells U.K. chat show host Graham Norton. “We’re friends and our paths have crossed, so it was very apropos to be playing a husband and wife that have been married for 10 years because we sort of have that demeanour together.”

Although they’re pals, however, the Aussie actress believed she had missed out on the chance to work with the “Four Weddings and a Funeral” star as he has picked his projects selectively for a number of years.

“I’ve always wanted to work with him, and I have always been a big fan,” she adds. “When the director suggested him, I thought he would never do it because he is famous for not wanting to work. He says he doesn’t like working but he is so good when he does – he is amazing.”

Nicole’s interview airs on Friday’s (06Nov20) episode of “The Graham Norton Show“.