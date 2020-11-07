New administration and the DoJ’s continued flex in crypto, Oct. 30–Nov. 6 By Cointelegraph

Law Decoded: New administration and the DoJ’s continued flex in crypto, Oct. 30–Nov. 6

Editor’s note

Are you over the election? I’m over the election. But you can bet that as soon as I finish writing this week’s Law Decoded, I will compulsively check up on what’s happening in Georgia and Pennsylvania. And it seems that I’m not alone.