Mum claims unborn baby saved her life after she broke her neck during pregnancy

A mum claims her unborn baby saved her life after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Danielle Wright says being pregnant was her “saving grace” after she started experiencing “so much pain” she pushed medics for answers.

Danielle, from Liverpool, knew something wasn’t right with her health when she fractured her neck from just a slight movement and started suffering from severe headaches.

When the mum-of-one was expecting her son Joseph, now seven, she experienced pelvic girdle pain so initially assumed that’s what she was suffering from again.







(Image: Danielle Wright)



Being almost 20 weeks pregnant and with the pain not easing, she refused to go on a planned holiday out of fear for her unborn baby, so went to hospital to find out what was wrong.

She was devastated to be given the news that she had a form of the deadly diseases which had spread to her brain, liver, neck, spine and pelvis.

Danielle, 39, told the Liverpool Echo : “One day, I was simply walking to the kitchen and I heard a massive crack. I’d managed to fracture my neck but I’d barely moved. I knew something wasn’t right.

“My partner James, Joseph and I were on our way to a family holiday for New Year but the headaches were so bad, I asked James if we could go to hospital on the way.

“I knew something wasn’t right and the fact that I was nearly 20 weeks pregnant at this point, made me all the more determined to find out what was going on.”





(Image: Danielle Wright)



After medics examined her, they told Danielle the cancer had spread all through her body.

She required life-saving treatment, including surgery to her brain and intense radiotherapy treatment and doctors said they were unable to delay it.

Tragically, the family lost the baby at 22 weeks.

Danielle added: “Our baby was such a blessing. Being pregnant made me push to get answers to why I was in so much pain, I just knew something wasn’t right.

“If it wasn’t for the baby, I would have just gone on holiday and tried to push through. The baby saved my life and getting pregnant was my saving grace.”





(Image: Danielle Wright)



Professor Carlo Palmieri, Medical Oncologist at The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Foundation Trust , said: “When Danielle came to us, we faced a serious and grave situation.

“However, thanks to the support of other local hospital trusts, the team here at The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre and of course, to Danielle’s own determination, she is now at home with her family, walking around and living as full a life as possible.

“This is a testament to the expertise and skill we have here in Liverpool for the benefit of patients. The fact Danielle is now at home and doing well is gratifying for all those doctors and nurses involved in her care.”

Danielle now dedicates her to supporting other women going through similar experiences.

She said: “The team at The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre have put me in touch with other women going through the same diagnosis as me and we text and support each other.

“I answer their questions as best I can and tell them about my experience. I’m happy to do that. If I can inspire them, that’s great.”