Most ‘organic’ Bitcoin pump in years — trader explains why a blow-off top is unlikely By Cointelegraph

Most 'organic' Bitcoin pump in years — trader explains why a blow-off top is unlikely

Despite ‘s (BTC) steep rally in November, the price is consolidating above $15,000 as on-chain analyst, Willy Woo says a blow-off top is unlikely for three main reasons.

The three factors are the growing outflow of funds from exchanges, increase in “HODLers,” and data showing that investors already took profit.

Net flows of Bitcoin at exchanges. Source: Glassnode