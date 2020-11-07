Montreal-based payments software company Lightspeed POS has agreed to buy NY-based ShopKeep, which offers cloud-based POS system, for $440M in cash and stock (Meagan Simpson/BetaKit)

Meagan Simpson / BetaKit:

Montreal-based payments software company Lightspeed POS has agreed to buy NY-based ShopKeep, which offers cloud-based POS system, for $440M in cash and stock  —  Montr,eacute;al-based Lightspeed announced Thursday it is set to acquire ShopKeep, a New York City-based leading cloud commerce platform provider.

