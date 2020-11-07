Mix and match MagSafe accessories online before visiting an Apple Store

MagSafe accessories make it easier than ever to personalize your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro with a unique style. A new interactive tool gives you the opportunity to mix and match colors, cases, wallets, and sleeves before you buy.

Thanks to the stackable, easy-to-attach design of MagSafe accessories, virtually limitless combinations of colors and styles can be created. Apple offers silicone and clear cases as well as leather cases, wallets, and sleeves with the technology built in.

At Apple Stores, Apple has created new interactive displays to help customers experience MagSafe technology and try an assortment of colors and styles. With some Apple Stores closed and others offering Express service or brief appointments only, there’s not always an opportunity to try before you buy. Inspired by Apple Watch Studio, I’ve created an interactive online tool to help you pick your favorite style.

MagSafe Studio

Visit michaelsteeber.com/magsafestudio to try MagSafe Studio. Choose between any finish of iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro and swipe to customize your phone with a case, wallet or both. The tool is optimized for iPhones and iPads, but will work on any device.

Update: Apple has launched its own tool with a nearly identical purpose: iPhone 12 Studio.

