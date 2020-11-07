Mississippi State snaps four-game losing streak

Mississippi State Athletics

Photo: AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State (2-4, 2-4 SEC) notched a 24-17 Homecoming victory over visiting Vanderbilt (0-5, 0-5) at Davis Wade Stadium Saturday.

Behind the first career start for freshman quarterback Will Rogers, the Bulldogs established a 17-0 halftime lead. After Collin Duncan picked off the Commodores on the first drive of the game, Rogers hit Osirus Mitchell on a 6-yard touchdown. Dillon Johnson capped a lengthy Bulldog drive with a 4-yard rushing score later in the quarter and Brandon Ruiz’s 25-yard field goal capped first half scoring.

Vanderbilt roared back in the second half, keeping MSU in check offensively, while scoring touchdowns on consecutive drives in the late third and early fourth quarters. MSU led 17-14 with 12:27 remaining in regulation.

But that’s as far as State would let the Commodores go. The Bulldogs got a late interception by Marquiss Spencer and a fumble recovery by Tyrus Wheat to halt VU’s momentum. The second turnover set up a short MSU drive that ended with Jo’quavious Marks diving in from a yard out.

With State leading 24-14, the ‘Dores did manage a late field goal but an onside kick attempt to follow failed and MSU took a knee to run out the clock.

Rogers was 35-for-46 for 226 yards and a touchdown in his first start. Defensively, MSU had four players with 10 tackles – Martin Emerson, Aaron Brule, Marcus Murphy and Landon Guidry.