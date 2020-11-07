Mindy Kaling’s Emotional Reaction To Kamala Harris As VP

“Crying and holding my daughter.”
As all the celebrity reactions rolled in, one that got me all emotional came from none other than Mindy Kaling.
Next to two photos of Kamala Harris now and as a child, Mindy tweeted, “Crying and holding my daughter, ‘look baby, she looks like us.'”
Mindy is a mother to two children — her daughter, Kit, is currently 2 years-old.
Plus, she’s been a vocal supporter of Kamala for some time now — even collabing in videos with the VP-elect. “I’m voting for my daughter Kit,” she previously wrote on Instagram. “I want her to grow up with leaders who think and speak with integrity.”
All the best to Mindy and her family!
