Melbourne enters step 4 of roadmap out of lockdown from midnight

Victorians will be allowed to travel anywhere in the state as Melbourne’s 25km travel rule is scrapped from midnight tonight and the “ring of steel” comes down.

The sweeping changes come as Premier Daniel Andrews announced this morning a raft of coronavirus restrictions would be eased.

Under the changes, limits on gatherings will also be increased.

The cap on the number of people allowed to use outdoor venues will rise to 40 people inside and 70 outside.

Gyms and indoor pools will be allowed to open up as well as cinemas, public libraries, play centres, indoor skate parks and museums.

The indoor limit at these places will be 20 people per venue.

Faith gatherings will increase to 50 people outdoors and 20 inside with the same limits to apply for funerals.

However, the restrictions for weddings remain unchanged.

Melbourne’s ‘ring of steel’ restricting access to regional Victoria will come down from 11.59pm tonight. ()

Casinos will be able to have 10 people per room with a maximum of 10 separate rooms being used, for electronic gaming machines and tables, Mr Andrews said.

However, the rule on mandatory mask wearing would remain for now, the premier said.

“I am not for a moment saying people are happy to be wearing masks but they do serve a purpose and play a part in keeping these numbers low,” he said.

The government’s advice for people to work from home if possible will also remain in place, he said.

“If you can work from home, you must work from home. That remains in place. The will come when we can change that but that is not now,” the premier said.

Today’s figures bring the rolling 14-day average number of cases down to just 0.4 in metropolitan Melbourne and zero in regional Victoria, with two cases in the past fortnight having an unknown source.

“To have gone from more than 700 cases a day to nine days of zero cases in a row is a particularly impressive thing and something every single Victorian should be proud of,” Mr Andrews said.