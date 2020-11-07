Matthew McConaughey’s Kids Reaction To Having Shawn Mendes’ Number

Matthew McConaughey is a ~cool dad~.

So, Matthew McConaughey had a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight where he chatted about his new memoir, Greenlights — and I was surprised to learn about his friendship with Shawn Mendes.


Gabriel Olsen / FilmMagic

During the conversation, Matthew was asked if he’s seen the photo going around of the 22-year-old singer reading his memoir.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

And that led the actor to share his thoughts on Shawn — who he called “a good young man” — and the fact that they’ve been in contact for a while.

Matthew, who is married to Camila Alves, also mentioned that his kids — Levi, (12), Vida (10), and Livingston (7) — seem to be fans of Shawn himself: “I know my kids have seen him and know his music and etcetera,” he told ET.

And so, the funniest — and cutest — thing is how Matthew’s kids reacted when they found out their dad has Shawn Mendes’ ACTUAL phone number:

Matthew then shared their panicked reaction when he offered them an opportunity to call him:

A very cute reaction that can be summed up as this:

But, hey, I’ll admit, I’d probably have the same reaction.


Fox

*Internal panic suddenly emerges.*

