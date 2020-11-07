Man’s face slashed, finger almost severed in Adelaide brawl

Police rushed to King William Street after observing the fight break out on CCTV just after 2.30am today.
A 19-year-old boy was found with lacerations to his face and finger from a multi-tool pocket knife.
He was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.
Police tracked a 21-year-old man to nearby Pirie Street where he was arrested.
The knife allegedly used in the attack was seized.
He’s been charged with assault and causing serious harm.
The Brahma Lodge man was refused bail today.