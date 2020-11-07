Man’s face slashed, finger almost severed in Adelaide brawl

Police rushed to King William Street after observing the fight break out on CCTV just after 2.30am today.

A 19-year-old boy was found with lacerations to his face and finger from a multi-tool pocket knife.

He was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

Police tracked a 21-year-old man to nearby Pirie Street where he was arrested.

The knife allegedly used in the attack was seized.

He’s been charged with assault and causing serious harm.